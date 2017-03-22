Long Island Iced Tea: Past & Present

How one of our favorite mixed drinks became so popular...and so different

“Of course Long Island Iced Teas came from Long Island; it’s right in the name!” Ask anyone you know, and that’ll most likely be their answer when it comes to the origin of the Long Island Iced Tea. However, its history is a bit more diverse than you might think. Before we jump into its hotly-debated history, let’s start with arguably the best part: the alcohol.

A Long Island Iced Tea, contrary to the name, doesn’t actually contain any tea. Instead, it’s topped off with a splash of Coke and a lemon wedge, and it’s mixed with sweet and sour, making it simply have the appearance of tea. Although there are a variety of different ways to craft a Long Island, the classic recipe contains tequila, vodka, light rum, triple sec, and gin. So, it looks like tea, but it sure tastes a lot stronger.

Now, back to the interesting part: the history. The Long Island has two controversial origin stories. The first is that it may have actually gotten its start right here in Tennessee. In the 1920s, when prohibition was all the rage (said no one ever), a moonshiner named Old Man Bishop created his own whiskey-gin-rum-vodka-tequila-maple syrup self-titled drink, the “Old Man Bishop,” in a little Kingsport community, appropriately named Long Island, and people loved it.

And the second origin story: the year is 1972, and there’s a cocktail creating contest happening at the Oak Beach Inn, in none other than Long Island, New York. Robert “Rosebud” Butt has just thrown together what he refers to as the “original” Long Island Iced Tea, and it was a huge hit for drinkers everywhere. Butt even states on his website, liicetea.com, “Possibly similar concoctions were created elsewhere, at another time, but the Long Island Iced Tea, as we know and love it, is truly a product of Long Island.”

So where did the Long Island Tea really come from? Truthfully, the world may never know. If there’s one thing the world does know, it’s that Long Islands are one of the most well-known cocktails of all time, and they’re still a classic decades later.

In the spirit of Long Island Iced Teas, I visited a couple of local bars to see what kind of spins bartenders are putting on the classic drink.

I spoke with Bartender Kristin Johnson at Jefferson’s Restaurant, who told me they prepare Long Island Iced Teas in line with the traditional recipe. However, instead of physically mixing all the traditional spirits in a Long Island, Jefferson’s uses Barton’s Long Island Mix, which they top off with sweet and sour and a splash of Coke. Johnson also said that Long Islands are one of the most popular drinks Jefferson’s sells; the fact that you can order Jefferson’s Long Islands in a pitcher makes them a great drink to share, too.

I also visited Clyde’s on Main, who takes a bit of a different spin on the traditional Long Island. At Clyde’s, they use Grand Marnier in place of triple sec because, as Bartender Faith Hayes said, it’s a bit of a fancier liquor, and it enhances the taste. Clyde’s also relies on more fresh ingredients than the traditional recipe calls for.

“Our sour mix is made with hand-squeezed lemon juice, and instead of [a splash of] Coca-Cola, we do a Coke syrup, so we take Coca-Cola and we basically simmer it until all of the bubbles are out of it,” said Hayes.

There are arguably hundreds of different ways to craft a Long Island, and I’m sure that each bartender puts a little bit of a different spin on the drink. It may have a debatable history, but if there’s one thing that isn’t debatable, it’s the popularity of the much-loved Long Island.