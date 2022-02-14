Monk’s Road Premium Spirits Line Launches Here In Southeast Tennessee

Log Still Distillery has announced that its premium Monk’s Road spirits will be available in Southeast Tennessee this month.

J.W. “Wally” Dant III, an entrepreneur who has owned multiple businesses in Tennessee, founded Log Still Distillery in 2019 as a tribute to his family’s long history in distilling and a way to give back to the southern Nelson County, Ky., community that his family has called home for generations.

Monk’s Road spirits launched in 2021 in Kentucky and quickly doubled projected sales expectations.

“Monk’s Road spirits were born out of a balance of tradition and bold new ideas,” Dant said. “I’m excited to grow our extended Log Still family as we introduce these spirits to the fine people of Tennessee.”

One of the first Monk’s Road spirits to be available in Tennessee will be a limited release of its Cold Spring Distillery bourbon that is part of their Fifth District Series. The six-year single barrel bourbon is the first of the series, which pays homage to the historic tax district of Central Kentucky that was home to a number of storied pre-Prohibition era distilleries.

Cold Spring Distillery was a historic distillery founded in the 1800s on land where Log Still Distillery is currently located in southern Nelson County, Ky., the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country. In addition to the Cold Spring Distillery limited release, Log Still will also offer two craft gin products, Monk’s Road Dry Gin and Monk’s Road Barrel-Finished Gin.

Monk’s Road products will be available for purchase across Tennessee, beginning to roll out across the eastern region of the state today.

“Since launching our Monk’s Road spirits last year, we have been thrilled with the response across Kentucky,” Executive Vice President Mary Margo Lankford said. “We are excited to introduce our bourbon and gins in the Volunteer State, where we are confident that demand will continue to grow.”

Consumers can find more information about Monk’s Road spirits at monksroad.com.