Mysterious & Misunderstood Mezcal

The Blue Agave cactus brings us much more than your regular tequila

Harvested by hand, and then roasted in pits dug underground. Yes, those are the first two steps in the production of artisanal mezcal.

Mezcal is made from all types of agave plants native to Mexico, and is usually produced in Oaxaca, Mexico. These distilled, agave-based alcoholic beverages are wide ranging, but the most popular, without question, is Tequila.

Tequila is a type of mezcal because it is made from agave, but unlike mezcal, which is made from any type of agave, tequila can only be made from the blue Weber agave found in the Tequila region of Mexico. To break it down: Tequila is a type of mezcal, but mezcal is not tequila.

When making mezcal, after the agave is roasted in pits beneath the ground, this traditional production calls for the agave to be ground using stone grinding wheels. The next step is to ferment the agave with natural yeast before distilling it within copper alembic stills. This is how you make traditional, and high quality artisanal mezcal.

Mezcal is very traditional, but some brands do switch things up. For example, Cruz De Fuego uses horse drawn grinding stones and bakes their agave in a wood fire oven (a bit more similar to tequila).

Even if things have evolved a bit, the same traditional production methods are a huge part of what makes mezcal so unique. So if you’re wondering why the price of mezcal is higher than expected, it’s because of this unique process.

So what does mezcal taste like? The first flavor profile you are sure to taste is the smokiness of the roasted agave. With the three I tried, this was the defining feature that really gave a clear sense of the mezcal taste.

The smokiness is why both Josh Rosa, the Assistant Bar Manager at The Social, and Matilda Midnight Bartender Beth Durham thought mixing mezcal into a sweet drink, and creating that dynamic sweet and smoky taste was the way to go.

Personally, I love mezcal chilled and on the rocks. When you get that ice-cold sip of smoky agave, it’s a very different and interesting taste that I look forward to exploring further.

“Mezcal is old school,” said Rosa, and I think that shines through when drinking it. There are no thrills or gimmicks; it is a tasty and smoky full flavored liquor that Rosa said a lot of whiskey drinkers are starting to like.

Both bartenders spoke abut the lack of people ordering mezcal, and it is usually something they have to recommend. But after recommending it, people seem to take to the unique flavor that differs from the typical blue agave flavor of tequila.

An important aspect to know about mezcal is the aging categories. When the mezcal is young and aged for less than two months, it’s called a joven. Reposado is aged in oak between twp months and a year, and añejo is aged between one to three years.

Knowing these categories will help you understand the pricing difference between different mezcals. On most occasions the price will be higher for the older mezcal.

Lastly, I’d like to leave you with a small tip. For any mezcal containing a worm: don’t drink it. It’s simply a marketing ploy, and usually denotes a lesser quality mezcal. Plus, lets be honest, who wants to drink a larvae?

Mezcal Tasting Tips

Los Amantes Joven was my favorite mezcal. It is unaged, triple distilled, and has a light smokiness with a smooth finish. Los Amantes has a slightly sweet aroma and bits of citrus are noticeable when tasted.

Cruz De Fuego Joven is unaged with a very smoky flavor, and was the winner of the 2015 San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Del Maguey Chichicapa is very smooth, traditional, and light on the palate. Del Maguey has a soft smoke, green agave, and lime flavor that makes it great for sipping or mixing.