Pick-Up For A Pint: Craft Breweries To Host Litter Cleanup Events Statewide

Tennessee craft beer fans who love the state’s natural beauty have an opportunity to combine their passions and score a free pint of their favorite beverage.

More than 20 Tennessee craft brewers have joined a statewide beautification and anti-litter campaign that will launch a series of industry-supported events beginning on Saturday, January 22.

Pick-Up for a Pint is part of a new campaign launched by Tennessee business and industry leaders called Pitch In, an initiative to generate civic participation in local litter pickups that support state of Tennessee beautification programs. Pitch In is proud to partner with the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild to host its first round of litter cleanup events in communities across West, Middle and East Tennessee.

Pick-Up for a Pint was started by Nashville-based Jackalope Brewing Company (Jackalope) and their neighbor, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, as part of the brewery’s commitment to environmental sustainability and their community. Locally, both Chattanooga Brewing Company and WanderLinger Brewing Company are taking part in the litter cleanup initiative.

Pick-Up for a Pint will take place at participating breweries across the state. Volunteers will meet at a designated location to pick up litter, then sort items for recyclables and enjoy a free pint.

Cleanup supplies will be provided in partnership with local Keep Tennessee beautiful affiliates.

Volunteer registration and event details are available at pitchinTN.com/getinvolved.