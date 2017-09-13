Science Fiction & Fantasy Drinking

Alcohol plays a pervasive part in many of our favorite fictional worlds

In the dark reaches of a futuristic universe, the expansive lands of a poetic fantasy, the eerily familiar dystopian society—what could these fictional settings possibly have in common? If you guessed alcohol, you’re correct.

It is often the case that we attach semblances of our own reality to our fictional alter egos. In doing so, these constructed realities become both foreign and familiar. What better substance than alcohol, which stretches across all cultures and customs in our own world, to be used as a common fictional motif?

Even the very idea of alcohol can make its way into fiction under the guise of something completely innocent. The best example, Butterbeer, is found exclusively in the Harry Potter universe.

Aside from the name, fans have speculated it could be the magical universe’s inebriant of choice following the release of the fifth book in the series, in which Harry was worried his friends might “fall under the influence of butterbeer.”

Perhaps even wizards need something to take the edge off every now and then, but it makes you wonder how they would enforce a BUI (brooming under the influence).

Outside of the realm of complete fantasy however, fictional alcohol often becomes a reflection of our own societal preferences. In America, beer has a pervasive influence in the fiction we consume. From “Buzz-Beer” to “Heisler”, there’s a list of fictional lagers large enough to deserve their own article. But, the most recognizable fictional beer by far is “Duff”, originating from the long running television series The Simpsons.

Duff is the same as any other fictional 12oz, a parody of giant alcohol conglomerations. The name likely originates from the English word “duffer,” defined as an “incompetent or stupid person.” This definitely explains why it’s Homer’s drink of choice, but it also might reveal why Duff is as recognizable as any other mass-produced beer—it’s a fictitious reflection of our own alcoholic palates.

However, fictional alcohol doesn’t always have to remind us of societal stereotypes. It can also represent just how creative our concoctions can become. Take the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster for instance; the supposed best drink in galaxy from the popular British radio/novel/film series The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Much can be said about this intergalactic cocktail, but it’s better left in the words of the ex-president of the galaxy. He claims that drinking just one of these cocktails is like “having your brains bashed in by a slice of lemon wrapped in a gold brick.” If that isn’t descriptive enough, he also states that you shouldn’t drink two unless you’re a “thirty-ton mega elephant with bronchial pneumonia.”

Hilarious as it may be, it might be the most enticing fictional cocktail ever devised.

From fantastical to satirical, the use of alcohol in fiction is definitely prevalent. It helps us find a common ground in the stories we consume and reveals a lot about our own societal desires. And yet, as deep as this analysis may be, I find myself now wondering who’s created the most accurate rendition of Romulan Ale.

Perhaps the use of alcohol in fiction allows us to connect more intimately with our favorite stories. Regardless, it definitely allows one to escape the confines of reality, including the sub-standard drinks that often drain our bank accounts.