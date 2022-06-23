The Double Cola Company Kicks Off Summer With Two New BREWSKI Flavors

The Double Cola Company has introduced two new flavors to its popular BREWSKI adult beverage lineup for Summer 2022: Tropical and Strawberry Lemonade.

These fresh flavors will be released in Double Cola markets throughout the summer, starting in Chattanooga.

“These two new flavors will cool off your summer experience by providing something light, sweet, and refreshing while temperatures turn hot,” said Katrina Farmer, Brand Marketing Manager at the Double Cola Company. “The shandy-styled BREWSKI incorporates the beloved flavors of our SKI Citrus Soda lineup and we’re excited to introduce these drinks to our BREWSKI fans. The bold and bright tastes found in our Tropical and Strawberry Lemonade BREWSKIs have become increasingly popular over the past few years among beverage consumers and we’re happy to provide such refreshing drinks to be enjoyed in the summer sun.”

A “shandy” is a beer mixed with a nonalcoholic drink, typically one with a notable citrusy or fruity palate. In the case of BREWSKI, the Double Cola Company has perfectly blended a Kölsch-style beer with the hallmark flavors of the celebrated SKI Citrus Soda line. The results are refreshing and easy-drinking shandies that delightfully leave you wanting more. The Tropical and Strawberry Lemonade flavors join the BREWSKI family that already includes the flagship Citrus Shandy and Blood Orange Shandy.

“We are happy to share these exciting flavors with our friends and neighbors across the Scenic City," Farmer said. "We hope BREWSKI continues to be the go-to refreshing drink to cool you down on a beautiful, sunny day.”

All four BREWSKI flavors — Citrus, Blood Orange, Tropical, and Strawberry Lemonade — can be found in Food City locations across the Chattanooga area, as well as in select convenience stores and package stores. To find the closest BREWSKI retailer to you, use the online BREWSKI Store Locator at brewskibeers.com/store-locator.