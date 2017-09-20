The Pumpkin Spice Domination

How a mix of spices came to dominate everything from food to alcohol

It’s that time of the year again, when the mornings and nights are starting to show some chill here in the Tennessee Valley, but the first true sign of Fall can be seen as all the fall favorites start to roll out and, most importantly, the reign of pumpkin spice rises once again!

We can all thank Starbucks for the skyrocketing trend, as it started with the release of their pumpkin spice latte way back in 2003. Now producers of all types have jumped in on the raging pumpkin spice trend including, but not limited to, pancake mix, Hershey kisses, coffee creamers and K-Cups, Chapstick, Jell-O, Pop-Tarts, yogurt, oatmeal, cookies, peanut butter, bagels, frozen waffles, liqueurs, whiskey, vodka, and even beer.

As soon as the Labor Day weekend passes these products hit full swing, if not sooner. Marketers are able to successfully use their “for a limited time only” phrase to create a “must have” product that drives us to purchase their bizarre pumpkin spiced items.

Having the foreknowledge that these items are only around for a short time makes them that much more valuable to fall lovers. Even if you aren’t a fan of pumpkin spice you are likely to join in on the madness simply because everyone else is going crazy about it.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but pumpkin spice doesn’t actually contain any pumpkin! Rather, it is made up by a combination of ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg.

Nonetheless, pumpkin spice is now a global phenomenon, available in nearly 50 countries around the world, and generates around $500 million in sales each year. Marketers largely have social media to thank for their yearly increases, as fans love to spread the joys of pumpkin spice with their friends and followers.

The earliest reference to pumpkin spice is found in the cookbook American Cookery by Amelia Simmons where it is referred to as “pompkin” containing molasses, allspice, and ginger. The blend wasn’t called “pumpkin spice” until a recipe for “Pumpkin spice cakes” was printed in the Washington Post in 1936. McCormick and other companies didn’t start combining the spices used in pumpkin pie until the 1950s and then a decade later it was changed from “pumpkin pie spice” to “pumpkin spice” as we know it today.

It may very well be possible for pumpkin spice to be seen in stores year-round if it continues to grow and create such great revenue for marketers. This has been seen before, as flavors like pineapple in the 1950s and bubblegum in the 1980s were so successful that they became available regularly.

This is good news to pumpkin spice lovers of the world! Until then, you will have to continue to consume as much of the beloved flavor before the fall season quickly turns to winter.

Pumpkin Pie Sangria

(makes half a pitcher)

1 bottle sweet moscato

1/2 cup pumpkin pie filling

24 oz. Goya mango juice

1/2 cup butterscotch schnapps (or pumpkin pie or whipped cream flavored vodka)1/2 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 large apple sliced

1 large sliced orange

Add all of your ingredients into a large pitcher whisk/mix well and drink! It tastes even better after it soaks in the fruit and flavors overnight.