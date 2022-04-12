The Read House Partners With J.W. Kelly & Co. To Release Limited Edition Single Barrel Whiskey

The Read House, the longest continuously operating hotel in the Southeast, is commemorating its 150th Anniversary with a partnership with J.W. Kelly & Co. to release a Limited-Edition Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The Cask Strength Whiskey is 114.8 proof and was hand-selected in February at J.W. Kelly’s rickhouse in Chattanooga.

This is not the first partnership for the two companies. The Read House and J.W. Kelly & Co. began working together in 1890, when J.W. Kelly purchased and operated The Read House’s bar and billiards room and leased the hotel’s Cigar Stand.

“J.W. Kelly’s Distillery was once located across the street from The Read House, so it is fitting that we commemorate our 150th anniversary with a limited-edition single barrel whiskey pick. We look forward to sipping this delicious whiskey with our guests, residents and whiskey fans,” said Jim Bambrey, general manager, The Read House.

The Read House’s 150th Anniversary J.W. Kelly Limited Edition Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a single barrel select pick from barrels that are five to eight years old, then transferred into a new American oak barrel and aged for another eight to 12 months.

The Read House’s 150th Anniversary J.W. Kelly Limited Edition Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at liquor stores. The suggested retail price is $60.00. Each bottle number of this single barrel will be hand-written on the label.

The Read House will also feature the whiskey for guests to enjoy at the hotel’s restaurant, Bridgeman's Chophouse, and at their Bar & Billiards Room. To celebrate the occasion, The Read House has created the One Fifty Cocktail featuring their J.W. Kelly Single Barrel Bourbon, Orange Curacao, Campari, Fresh Lemon Juice and Absinthe Bitters.

The Read House has established itself as the premier historic hotel in downtown Chattanooga and has hosted prominent individuals including Oprah Winfrey, Winston Churchill, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Ronald Reagan and Al Capone. The Read House unveiled a $28 million renovation in October 2018, featuring 1920s-inspired design and decor coupled with an experience of grandeur and opulence from the era.

Originally opened on Jan. 1, 1872, The Read House will celebrate its anniversary with a series of events and curated guestroom packages throughout the year to honor its 150 years of hospitality in Chattanooga. In addition to the J.W. Kelly Whiskey Selection, the hotel will host the “Throughout the Decades Dinner Series” featuring four era-themed dinner celebrations in the hotel’s historic Green Room. For more information, visit. thereadhousehotel.com