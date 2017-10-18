Our world traveling chef educates us on a Thai snack sensation

Sweet, salty, sour, savory, and spicy. When our brains sense this holy quintinity of tastes simultaneously, we briefly lose all sense of the world around us and our eyes begin to instinctively retreat into the back of our head in a glorious, involuntary foodgasm.

When it comes to stimulating these pentamerous portions of our palate, no cuisine is better equipped to send us into that coveted ecstatic state than Thai, and no Thai dish is more up to that task than the tour de force of flavor, miang kham.

Miang kham is Thai for “a bite of food wrapped in leaves” which tells you virtually nothing about the kaleidoscope of flavors, textures, and aromas this dish delivers. It looks like a simple pile of raw ingredients, but every component is a key player in this DIY flavor bomb that originated in Northern Thailand.

It’s a hands-on dish that’s usually eaten with family and friends around a shared platter of ingredients. Each mouthful is assembled by wrapping pinches of ginger, garlic, shallots, chilies, dried shrimp, lime, peanuts, coconut and a salty-sweet sauce together in a peppery cha plu leaf. These bite-sized packages are eaten whole, followed by the uncontrollable urge to moan and arch your back in ecstatic, sensorial pleasure.

But let’s get one thing straight, this is not some post-hipster lettuce wrap or must-have spring roll for pig-tailed pescatarians. This is serious Thai food with serious flavors that will punch you in the throat if you even think of confusing it with those tame, limp parcels that have all the originality and excitement of a Nickleback cover band.

Typically, miang kham fillings are wrapped up in the leaves of the cha plu plant, which is in the same family as betel leaves (bai plu) but should not be confused with their mildly psychoactive and stimulating cousin. Cha plu leaves are herbaceous and peppery, like mature arugula, where betel leaves are bitter and medicinal tasting. Because cha plu can be tricky to find, I recommend using Chinese broccoli leaves or a combination of spinach and arugula leaves (one each per miang kham bite)

The sauce is an addictive amalgam of aromatics, coconut, peanuts, palm sugar, and shrimp paste that you may be tempted to slather on your body in a moment of uninhibited, flavor extasis.

Tip: if you cook the sauce one minute too long, you’ll end up with a stringy failure blob. Watch it carefully as it cooks.

Miang Kham

Ingredients

20 to 30 bai cha plu leaves, Chinese broccoli leaves or palm-sized spinach leaves with a small piece of arugula per spinach leaf

1/2 cup unsalted roasted peanuts

1/4 cup small dried shrimp

1/2 cup toasted, shredded unsweetened coconut

1/3 cup fresh ginger diced into pea-sized pieces

1/3 cup shallots diced into pea-sized pieces

1 lime, cut into pea-sized pieces

3 heads garlic, cut into pea-size pieces

6 Thai chilies, cut into thin rounds

Sauce Ingredients:

1 Tbsp galangal

2 Tbsp shallots

1 Tbsp ginger

2 Tbsp lemongrass

1 Tbsp shrimp paste

2 Tbsp water

1/2 cup palm sugar

1 Tbsp toasted coconut flakes

1 Tbsp toasted peanuts, chopped

Directions

Place the coconut in a dry cast iron pan over medium heat, stirring frequently until golden brown and fragrant.

Arrange the leaves, coconut, and all the filling ingredients on a large serving platter. Make it look nice—you’re not a barbarian.

Spread the shrimp paste in a thick layer onto the surface of a banana leaf or foil, fold into a package and roast in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes.