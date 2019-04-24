A Cake Fit For The Gods

Slow Southern summers distilled into a simple dessert

I can’t remember when I first learned how to extract those tiny drops of sweet nectar out of a honeysuckle blossom, but I do remember that it instantly made me feel like I could survive being dropped in the wilderness with just a pocketknife, compass, and simmering pre-pubescent angst.

The technique is simple. Pluck a nice, fresh flower from the vine; slowly and carefully pull the little green thing at the bottom until you see a thin stem; slowly and carefully pull the little stem from the bottom of the flower until you see a tiny drop of nectar bead up on the end of the stem. Lick the sweet nectar from that quivering little stamen and enjoy the wisp of sugary ephemera that has defined the childhood of Southerners for decades.

If you grew up in the South, you inevitably have your own story about learning to finesse those tiny drops of nectar out of a honeysuckle blossom. For so many of us, honeysuckle is personal. It’s not just an invasive vine with beautiful flowers; it’s a tangled collection of memories that thrive in the forgotten, sometimes neglected corners of our lives.

As adults, those memories wither and fade, but honeysuckle continues to bloom and spread along the broken fences, woodpiles, and forest edges, long after we’ve abandoned our grizzled forager survivalist fantasies.

Now, when I want a taste of my Southern summer childhood, I get my honeysuckle flavor fix from concentrated simple syrup I make from fresh, honeysuckle flowers. Don’t use the dark yellow or shriveled flowers, as they can be bitter and be sure you’re only foraging flowers from the Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica—the most common honeysuckle plant in the South), and whatever you do, don’t eat or otherwise use any honeysuckle berries—those can make you sick.

Honeysuckle syrup is like liquefied Southern summer, like if Marc Jacobs made honey—essentially, it tastes like it smells—floral, sweet, and intoxicatingly alluring. Honeysuckle syrup can be used to sweeten tea (or any beverage), as pancake syrup, a honey substitute, to make ice cream, or my favorite—used as a sweetener for baked goods.

My absolute favorite is the Honeysuckle-Lemon cake I’ve provided the recipe for below, which includes the honeysuckle syrup recipe as well. Enjoy!

Honeysuckle-Lemon Cake

1 ½ cups (190g) all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp + 1/3 cup honeysuckle simple syrup (see next recipe)

1/3 cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp lemon zest

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup light olive oil (not extra virgin)

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 9×5” loaf pan.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a second small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of honeysuckle simple syrup and yogurt.

4. In a third, larger mixing bowl, add lemon zest, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar. Massage the lemon zest and sugars together with your fingers. Whisk in the oil until smooth. Add eggs and whisk until combined.

5. Add flour and yogurt mixtures to the cake batter, mixing until thoroughly combined (do not over mix).

6. Pour the batter into the buttered and floured loaf pan, tapping the pan on the countertop a few times to release any bubbles trapped in the batter.

7. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until a cake tester comes out clean.

8. Once the cake has finished baking, let it cool for 10 minutes in the pan.

9. Poke holes in the cake with a skewer or chopstick and pour 1/3 cup of the honeysuckle simple syrup over the cake. Allow the cake to cool completely while absorbing the syrup.

Note: If you are allergic to tree pollen, substitute warmed honey for the syrup in this recipe.

Honeysuckle Simple Syrup

1 cup honeysuckle flowers

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1. Remove all leaves, stems, and dead or yellowing flowers, then lightly wash the honeysuckle flowers in a bowl of cold water—set aside.

2. Bring the sugar and water to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved.

3. Add the flowers, remove pot from heat, and let the flowers steep for 1–2 hours.

4. Pour the mixture through a fine strainer or sieve into a glass jar or other container and refrigerate. Syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to six months.

Mike McJunkin is a native Chattanoogan who has traveled abroad extensively, trained chefs, and owned and operated restaurants. Join him on Facebook at facebook.com/SushiAndBiscuits