Bar Snacking Around The World

Traveling? Thirsty? Hungry? Our world traveler has some practical advice

In the US, there are four types of food you can get at a bar. Salty things in a bowl, fried things in a basket, meaty things on a plate or deconstructed things on a board. Put a drink in an American’s hand and they’ll be holding a fistful of pretzels or an unnecessarily spicy chicken wing before you can say “закуска!”

But we’re not the only ones who like a nibble while we tipple. Almost anywhere in the world you find drinkers drinking, you’ll find munchies being munched.

And nowhere in the world are drinking foods more varied, satisfying and sometimes terrifying than in Asia. So sit back, relax and pour yourself a cool glass of WTF.

China

If you need something to soak up the baijiu (sorghum wine) in Beijing, you will probably find yourself standing in front of a hygienically suspicious food stall contemplating the ultimate Chinese drinking food, jian-bing.

Originally a breakfast food, jian-bing has become a popular drinking food because it’s a crunchy, soft, salty, spicy, and tangy burrito-like wonder that can safely be held by drunk, fumbling hands.

There are countless variations, but the basic idea is to make a soft crepe, spread a little egg on the outside, then fill it with cilantro, scallions, tangy bean paste, meat or seafood, and a crispy wonton. Genius.

Thailand

It’s hard not to mention insects when talking about Thai drinking snacks. You’re probably not going to be given fried silkworms at your hotel bar, but jing leed (wok-fried crickets tossed in Golden Mountain sauce and Thai chili powder) and non pai (wok-fried mealworms seasoned with the same Golden Mountain and Thai chili powder mixture) are fairly common drinking snacks for many locals.

Unless you’re a feral toddler or being featured on My Strange Addiction, you’re probably trying to limit the number of insects in your diet, but jing leed and non pai are nutritious, sustainable, taste great and still upset the folks at PETA, so it’s a win-win.

Vietnam

The Vietnamese are so serious about eating while drinking that they have a special name for it—nhau.

Nhau has no English equivalent, but “hang out, eat small plates of food, and have a cheap beer at a streetside stall with friends” comes close.

Tender, sweet barbecued duck tongues, grilled chicken testicles sautéed with garlic, peppers, and onions, and snails cooked in lemongrass and chillis are all popular nhau choices, but my favorite is thot bò khô.

Made from fresh water buffalo meat seasoned with citronella, ginger, garlic, chilies, sugar, and a peppery spice called mac khen, this jerky-like snack is a must-have when throwing back $0.25 glasses of bia hoi in Hanoi and much less unsettling than a mouthful of chicken testicles.

Myanmar/Burma

Every evening, in open-air “beer stations” across Myanmar, metal tables and plastic chairs fill with smiling Burmese folks ready to relax with friends, drink as many Dagon Ales as seem necessary, and eat tasty Myanmar BBQ. Pork skewers, chicken quarters, quail eggs, whole fish, offal, and veggies are all popular BBQ choices, and if there is a kitchen, spicy noodles or a carb-a-licious assortment of stir fries can be ordered if you need something carby to soak up the htan ye (palm sap moonshine).

Myanmar BBQ includes some of the best spare ribs I’ve ever eaten and if I were king, grilled quail eggs would be on every bar menu in the world. So let it be written. So let it be done

Speed Round

In the Phillipines, nothing washes down a cold Red Horse Beer quite like a partially developed duck egg called balut. Seasoned with salt, pepper, vinegar, chili pepper, and diced green onion, these drinking snacks look like an H.R. Giger fever dream, but taste like slow cooked duck with an added crunch.

Drinkers in Laos enjoy BBQ frog, live ant salad and a unique snack of fried Mekong River moss called kaipen. The moss is pressed flat, topped with sesame seeds, paper thin slices of garlic, tomato, galangal and onion, and left to dry in the sun. Flash fried and served with roasted chili paste and thin slices of buffalo skin called jeow bong for a holy trinity of Laotian flavors.

Like Americans, Iranians like to eat pizza when they drink; however, they take their pizza sauceless, with sausage and veggies on a thick crust. Unlike Americans, North Koreans snack on dried squid with mustard and soy sauce when they’re having a cold Taedonggang beer, although the privileged can buy freshly made KFC potato chips, in spite of the Colonel’s protests.

Life’s short. Drink responsibly, eat adventurously.

Mike McJunkin is a native Chattanoogan currently living abroad who has trained chefs, owned and operated restaurants. Join him on Facebook at facebook.com/SushiAndBiscuits