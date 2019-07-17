Chinese Sandwich Brings The Meats

Like hamburgers? Then you’ll absolutely love rou jia mo

For several years, there has been a theory circulating around the dark corners of the internet that threatens to upend everything we know about the most iconic of all American foods—the hamburger.

This theory tries to make the case that the hamburger—the very cornerstone of American cuisine—was not first served at Louis’ Lunch Wagon in New Haven, Connecticut; nor was it first created by Fletcher Davis at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

According to this theory the hamburger didn’t originate in Hamburg, Germany (although the modern American hamburger’s name was most likely inspired by this city) or have its genesis in the meat held under the saddles of Genghis Khan’s warriors. No, this growing theory says that the world’s first hamburger came from China in the form of the Xi’an mainstay, the rou jia mo.

Rou jia mo is a street food that originated in Shaanxi province somewhere around 221 BC and is still widely consumed all over China and beyond. Like its American descendent, rou jia mo is a very simple, but intensely flavorful dish with countless interpretations and variations.

Chinese street vendors from Xi’an, China to Sunset Park, Brooklyn have their own delicious variations on rou jia mo, but the basic idea is that juicy, coarsely chopped, and boldly seasoned meat is sandwiched into wheat-flour bread.

I know that sounds a lot like a hamburger, but the end result is more like a cross between a pulled pork sandwich and a sloppy Joe. It’s very tempting to split semantic hairs and go down a path that says the rou jia mo is a sandwich, not a hamburger, and therefore cannot be the world’s oldest hamburger.

The problem is that hamburgers are sandwiches (see the 12-page, June 1980 decision by Justice William Underwood of the New York Supreme Court that says a sandwich is to be defined as “two or more slices of bread with a filling of meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, etc., between them”); therefore, the rou jia mo could very well be the world’s oldest known sandwich.

However, while all hamburgers are sandwiches, not all sandwiches are hamburgers, so it doesn’t necessarily follow that the rou jia mo passes muster as a hamburger per se, no more than we would call a sloppy Joe, Made-Rite, Tavern sandwich, or any other loose meat sandwich a hamburger. The closest contender to the world’s oldest burger title should probably go to a 4th-century Roman dish of beef mixed with pine kernels, black and green peppercorns, and white wine served on bread called isicia omentata. Sorry, China.

But just because the rou jia mo isn’t really the world’s oldest hamburger doesn’t mean it’s not a legend of taste and culinary history that everyone on the planet should try at least once. I had my first rou jia mo at a four-table Xi’an Chinese shophouse restaurant in Northern Thailand and was immediately hooked.

The bread for rou jia mo is a very simple wheat bread, called baijimo or just “mo.” Mo is traditionally baked in a clay oven to give it a crispy exterior while maintaining a soft and doughy interior. However, today the mo is sometimes cooked in a pressure cooker or a frying pan. Traditionally baijimo is baked in a clay oven or pan-fried until it has a beautiful crispy, thin skin on the outside and soft chewy inside, perfect for soaking up the precious juices from the meat.

The meat can be beef, lamb, or chicken, but the most common filling is pork, referred to as lazhirou. Traditional lazhirou is made by stewing cuts of meat from between a pig’s hind legs and its ribs (called the yingleirou) in a braising liquid with 20 kinds of spices, including ginger, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, loquat, and star anise.