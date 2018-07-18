No Jackfruited Thugs Here

Our world-traveling chef takes on one of the stranger fruits out there

Jackfruit doesn’t taste like pulled pork. It just doesn’t. And anyone who tries to tell you that it does is not your friend and the truth is not in ‘em.

To be fair though, if you put enough barbeque sauce on it, jackfruit might remind you of a freshly microwaved Hungry Man dinner, but no card-carrying Southerner would ever betray their heritage with such an atrocity. Don’t get me wrong though. Even though jackfruit doesn’t taste like pulled pork, it’s freaking delicious and can be used to make both savory and sweet dishes.

In fact, it can be prepared in a way that gives it a sort-of meatlike texture, which is one of the main reasons the vegetarian and vegan communities have gotten worked into a frenzy over this gigantic ball of spikes and possibilities.

Jackfruit are the absurd looking behemoths of the fruit world. They can grow to the size of a toddler, are covered in hundreds of cone shaped nubs and generally look like something Theodor Geisel dreamt up after a rugged dose of Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Morphine Syrup.

If you manage to find fresh ones at your favorite Asian market, you may see what looks like two different types, but they’re the same fruit—one is ripe and the other is young. Picking the right one for the dish you’re making can make the difference between eating something new and delicious or eating something that tastes like you’ve been teabagged by Willy Wonka’s gobstoppers.

You can avoid the guesswork by buying canned jackfruit, which is clearly labeled as either green/young for unripe, or ripe for, well, the ripe stuff. Canned is easier to work with, but just like any fruit or vegetable—fresh is better.Young jackfruit is used in the cuisines of many Asian countries. It’s usually boiled and used in curries, salads or as a vegetable in a variety of main course and side dishes.

Young, unripe jackfruit has a mild, almost bland taste that takes on any flavors you throw at it. Its texture is a bit stringy, which is why it’s being touted as this year’s meat replacement de jour, but I prefer to let jackfruit just be jackfruit.

Those who try to fruit shame it with meat-centric labels like “vegan pulled pork” or “vegetarian animal flesh substitute” do a disservice to the millions of hard working jackfruit that died for your dinner.

Ripe jackfruit, on the other hand is very sweet with a pronounced fruity flavor. Where young jackfruit is a blank starch canvas ready to take on other flavors, ripe jackfruit is yellow, sweet and tastes like a pineapple had sex with a mango and made a bubble gum baby.

Its similarity with the flavor of chewing gum, particularly Juicy Fruit, is so pronounced that there’s a persistent myth that ripe jackfruit’s flavor inspired the flavor of Juicy Fruit gum.

In actuality, Juicy Fruit smells like jackfruit because they both contain a chemical called isoamyl acetate, a common ingredient in bubble gum that jackfruit produces as it ripens.

If you get your mitts on a fresh, young jackfruit, you’ll need to take some precautions before preparing it. First, cover your work surface with newspaper. Jackfruit contains natural latex that is really, really hard to remove, so slather your hands and the blade of your knife (serrated works best) with vegetable oil to keep the latex from sticking.

Slice it into large chunks, slice off the skin and drop it into boiling water for about 40 minutes or until the flesh is soft and stringy. Pro tip: if you use a pressure cooker, cooking only takes about 10 minutes.