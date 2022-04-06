We Try Wednesday: The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing

Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road this week to visit Chris Calhoun at The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing in the heart of historic St. Elmo.

Be sure to check out their anniversary party this Saturday, April 9. They will be hosting raffles and other fun events in the parking lot with music spinning from a live DJ along with food and drink specials starting at Noon and running until 5:00 p.m.

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/3G8m9pxL_JU