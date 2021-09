Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole and Kelly Wheeler play a new game: "What's In Trader Joe's Bag?"

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video a https://youtu.be/a8jAcaws_YE