It's back!

The Annual Pulse Short Story Contest! We're looking for original, never-before-published 500 words (or less) short stories to be published in our July 13th issue.

Submit your story as a Microsoft Word document (and include a title and contact info) no later than Wednesday, July 5th to creative@chattanoogapulse.com.

We'll publish the top stories ... and we'll have some nice prizes to share with the winners. Ready, set...write!