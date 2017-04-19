Crossword Solution for April 13, 2017

“They’re Getting Along Great”—in this puzzle, at least.
“They’re Getting Along Great”—in this puzzle, at least.
Sorry, no events.
This & ThatDo Good / Feel Good
-
Charity & FundraisersGrapes on the Green
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Chinese Medicine 101"
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Education & LearningDemystifying Death and Dying
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & Exhibitions4 Bridges Art Festival
Charity & FundraisersCloud 9 5K and Kiddie K
-
Art & Exhibitions4 Bridges Art Festival
Concerts & Live MusicLa Terza Classe
Concerts & Live MusicNick Lutsko
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic - Live Art
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicHigher Learning, Daily Bread, Tryezz
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.