Crossword Solution for January 19, 2017

“Arise!”—get up to the challenge.
“Arise!”—get up to the challenge.
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Thursdays
Concerts & Live MusicDvořák’s Symphony No. 7
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James & Tim Neal
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Concerts & Live MusicKeepin’ It Local
Education & LearningUTC GRE Strategy Workshop
-
Charity & FundraisersUnite. Wear White.
-
Food & DrinkMellow Murray Weekend
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Theater & DanceThe Snow Queen
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
This & ThatHow To Build A Shiitake Log
Business & CareerHomebuyer Workshop
-
Art & ExhibitionsCeramic and Mixed Media Demonstration with Amber Anne Palo
Theater & DanceThe Snow Queen
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata
Concerts & Live MusicBach Choir Cantata Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicConcerto Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicDali Quartet -- Classical Roots / Latin Soul
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & ExhibitionsDrawing Essentials
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
ComedyComedy Buffet
Art & ExhibitionsBlack Art in America Exhibit
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Relief Sculpture Class
Business & CareerThe Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Amazon"
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.