Free Will Astrology: Week of August 17, 2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): “If you love someone, set them free,” said New Age author Richard Bach. “If they come back, they’re yours; if they don’t, they never were.” By using my well-educated intellect to transmute this hippy-dippy thought into practical advice, I came up with a wise strategy for you to consider as you re-evaluate your relationships with allies. Try this: Temporarily suspend any compulsion you might have to change or fix these people; do your best to like them and even love them exactly as they are. Ironically, granting them this freedom to be themselves may motivate them to modify, or at least tone down, the very behavior in themselves that you’re semi-allergic to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In 1892, workers began building the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. But as of August 2017, it is still under construction. Renovation has been and continues to be extensive. At one point in its history, designers even changed its architectural style from Neo-Byzantine and Neo-Romanesque to Gothic Revival. I hope this serves as a pep talk in the coming weeks, which will be an excellent time to evaluate your own progress, Virgo. As you keep toiling away in behalf of your dreams, there’s no rush. In fact, my sense is that you’re proceeding at precisely the right rate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): In accordance with the astrological omens, I hereby declare the next two weeks to be your own personal Amnesty Holiday. To celebrate, ask for and dole out forgiveness. Purge and flush away any non-essential guilt and remorse that are festering inside you. If there truly are hurtful sins that you still haven’t atoned for, make a grand effort to atone for them—with gifts and heart-felt messages if necessary. At the same time, I urge you to identify accusations that others have wrongly projected onto you and that you have carried around as a burden even though they are not accurate or fair. Expunge them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How many countries has the United States bombed since the end of World War II? Twenty-five, to be exact. But if America’s intention has been to prod these nations into forming more free and egalitarian governments, the efforts have been mostly fruitless. Few of the attacked nations have become substantially more democratic. I suggest you regard this as a valuable lesson to apply to your own life in the coming weeks, Scorpio. Metaphorical bombing campaigns wouldn’t accomplish even 10 percent of your goals, and would also be expensive in more ways than one. So I recommend using the “killing with kindness” approach. Be wily and generous. Cloak your coaxing in compassion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You know about the Ten Commandments, a code of ethics and behavior that’s central to Christianity and Judaism. You may not be familiar with my Ten Suggestions, which begin with “Thou Shall Not Bore God” and “Thou Shall Not Bore Thyself.” Then there are the Ten Indian Commandments proposed by the Bird Clan of East Central Alabama. They include “Give assistance and kindness whenever needed” and “Look after the well-being of your mind and body.” I bring these to your attention, Sagittarius, because now is an excellent time to formally formulate and declare your own covenant with life. What are the essential principles that guide you to the highest good?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Here’s a definition of “fantasizing” as articulated by writer Jon Carroll. It’s “a sort of ‘in-brain’ television, where individuals create their own ‘shows’—imaginary narratives that may or may not include real people.” As you Capricorns enter the High Fantasy Season, you might enjoy this amusing way of describing the activity that you should cultivate and intensify. Would you consider cutting back on your consumption of movies and TV shows? That might inspire you to devote more time and energy to watching the stories you can generate in your mind’s eye.