Free Will Astrology: Week of June 29, 2017

Homework: Name your greatest unnecessary taboo and how you would violate it if doing so didn’t hurt anyone. FreeWillAstrology.com

CANCER (June 21-July 22): When Leos rise above their habit selves and seize the authority to be rigorously authentic, I refer to them as Sun Queens or Sun Kings. When you Cancerians do the same—triumph over your conditioning and become masters of your own destiny—I call you Moon Queens or Moon Kings. In the coming weeks, I suspect that many of you will make big strides towards earning this title. Why? Because you’re on the verge of claiming more of the “soft power,” the potent sensitivity, that enables you to feel at home no matter what you’re doing or where you are on this planet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may not realize it, but you now have a remarkable power to perform magic tricks. I’m not talking about Houdini-style hocus-pocus. I’m referring to practical wizardry that will enable you to make relatively efficient transformations in your daily life. Here are some of the possibilities: wiggling out of a tight spot without offending anyone; conjuring up a new opportunity for yourself out of thin air; doing well on a test even though you don’t feel prepared for it; converting a seemingly tough twist of fate into a fertile date with destiny. How else would you like to use your magic?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Feminist pioneer and author Gloria Steinem said, “Writing is the only thing that, when I do it, I don’t feel I should be doing something else.” Is there such an activity for you, Virgo? If not, now is a favorable time to identify what it is. And if there is indeed such a passionate pursuit, you should do it as much as possible in the coming weeks. You’re primed for a breakthrough in your relationship with this life-giving joy. To evolve to the next phase of its power to inspire you, it needs as much of your love and intelligence as you can spare.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): One of the 21st century’s most entertaining archaeological events was the discovery of King Richard III’s bones. The English monarch died in 1485, but his burial site had long been a mystery. It wasn’t an archaeologist who tracked down his remains, but a screenwriter named Philippa Langley. She did extensive historical research, narrowing down the possibilities to a car park in Leicester. As she wandered around there, she got a psychic impression at one point that she was walking directly over Richard’s grave. Her feeling later turned out to be right. I suspect your near future will have resemblances to her adventure. You’ll have success in a mode that’s not your official area of expertise. Sharp analytical thinking will lead you to the brink, and a less rational twist of intelligence will take you the rest of the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The tides of destiny are no longer just whispering their message for you. They are shouting. And what they are shouting is that your brave quest must begin soon. There can be no further excuses for postponement. What’s that you say? You don’t have the luxury of embarking on a brave quest? You’re too bogged down in the thousand and one details of managing the day-to-day hubbub? Well, in case you need reminding, the tides of destiny are not in the habit of making things convenient. And if you don’t cooperate willingly, they will ultimately compel you to do so. But now here’s the really good news, Scorpio: The tides of destiny will make available at least one burst of assistance that you can’t imagine right now.