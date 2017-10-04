Halloween 2017: Blowing Springs Farm

Blowing Springs Farm

It’s that time of year again, when the southern heat is slowly weaning away and the nights begin getting colder and longer. All of a sudden, shorts can’t protect anyone from the chilly winds that trigger a domino effect of fall festivities. Plaid flannels, pumpkin carving contests, haunted houses, and intricate corn mazes are becoming priorities.

There’s really only one place that blends these historic fall festivities into one family friendly experience: Blowing Springs Farm at the base of Lookout Mountain.

From the highway, a passing observer will easily be drawn to the iconic “See Rock City” barn overlooking a 10-acre property and massive corn maze on its southern side. It’s beautiful and quaint, situated in an area that’s far enough from the city to provide some peace and quiet yet close enough that I wouldn’t even consider it a day trip.

The admission is only 10 bucks if you’re over the age of three. If you’re younger than that, you’ll walk (or toddle) in free of charge. This includes four activity tokens that serve as entry tickets to a plethora of activities.

Once you see the massive pumpkin slingshot it might be tempting to spend a token there over the tractor-pulled cow train your child will likely be drawn towards. Don’t worry, there are a few activities designed to satisfy all walks of life.

One of those activities is the staple of the entire property: the enchanted maze. I was told that it’s a completely different maze every year, and I definitely believe it. This is my third time visiting Blowing Springs but it’s also my third time getting lost somewhere in the middle of the maze and frustratingly taking shortcuts through it massive corn stalks. It’s actually a pretty exciting experience, being one of the few places in the world where a GPS won’t help you much.

The property also features a petting zoo with a pretty diverse collection of farm critters. The staff is warm and informative, and the animals seemed both happy and excited to be interacting with an affectionate crowd.

Many of the activities are designed to entertain children’s imaginations specifically. From duck races, pumpkin and toy design stations, racetracks, hay and train rides, and even the classic corn kernel swimming pool (which I jumped in despite receiving a few glares from observing parents). Overall, it’s a great place to introduce children to the charming fall traditions of Southern culture.

When you run out of tokens or the sun begins to fade, a conveniently located pumpkin stand will greet you on your way out. I highly suggest grabbing one as a souvenir. It’s a way to carry the memories of the day home and extend the fall festivities beyond Blowing Springs.

Blowing Springs Farm

Fri-Sun till October 29

271 Chattanooga Valley Rd.

(706) 820-2531

blowingspringsfarm.com