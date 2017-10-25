Halloween 2017: Boo In The Zoo

Boo In The Zoo

The Chattanooga Zoo is hosting its annual “Boo in the Zoo”, a non-scary family friendly Halloween event that lasts all weekend long.

During this event you can expect to have numerous character encounters ranging from Star Wars to cute and furry animals. Guest are more than welcome to celebrate the Halloween Spirit by wearing your choice of costume. If you’re worried you’ll be the only grown-up decked out in costume, trust me, you won’t be.

Since you are taking the time to dress up, make sure you join in on the costume contest as well. Even if you don’t participate you’ll definitely want to catch the catwalk of adorable children parading across stage in their Halloween attire. The zoo has been decorated accordingly, providing countless opportunities for the perfect family photo throughout the entire park.

There will also be food available at the zoo’s concession stand or snack stands scattered all through the park that offer pretzels, Dippin’ Dots, cotton candy, popcorn and frozen sugary drinks. Don’t forget to bring some extra cash so you take home a special Boo in the Zoo T-shirt to remember your experience and help support the zoo.

Make sure you grab a scavenger hunt guide that will have you exploring each area of the zoo to find the answer to tricky riddle. Also upon arrival you will be given a pamphlet with times and location for animal enrichment activities, that offer you an informative and personal interaction with zoo keepers and the animals on exhibit.

Other activities include Trick-or-Treating around the zoo, pony rides, hay rides, bounce houses, carousel rides, face painting, floating magic shows, a special Creepy Crawlie Exhibit, and of course the zoo itself.

The best part is that all these activities are all inclusive with your admission into the zoo. Children two and under are free, members are $10 and nonmembers are only $15.