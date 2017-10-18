Halloween 2017: Lake WinnepeSPOOKah

Lake WinnepeSPOOKah

Lake WinnepeSPOOKah is an eventful experience that will leave you wanting to return again and again. It’s the Lake Winnie you know and love, without the dreadful heat and time-consuming lines of the summer season.

Lake WinnepeSPOOKah takes place every Friday and Saturday night in the month of October kicking off at 6 p.m. The park is dressed to impress with zombies located on every corner. As you cross the chair lift, you can see the corpses of those who have fallen from your very seat on the ground below. The Halloween decorations are absolutely stunning and make for great photo opportunities.

After looking at picture online I was worried the experience might be too scary for my small child, but upon arrival I found that it was still the family friendly environment that they strongly claim to be.

There are friendly clowns and other characters who are walking all over the park and more than willing to dance alongside you or take as many selfies as you desire.Every hour, on the hour, there is a fun and entertaining “Thriller” parade that passes beneath the glistening Halloween lights. Where a young Michael Jackson character can be found leading the parade followed by all your favorite characters within the park.

For those who dare, you can enter a fenced in area known as the Fear Grounds, after 8 p.m. to experience scares that aren’t suggested for children under 12. There you will find disturbing circus actors as well as a haunted house called The Aftermath, which tells the story of Lakeford’s Carnival of adventures that burned to the ground years before Lake Winnie replaced it.

While you are there I highly suggest grabbing some yummy Halloween themed treats, such as the green Zombie funnel cake topped with Zombie brains if you so desire.