Halloween 2017: ODDtober at The Aquarium

ODDtober at The Aquarium

Two things you likely never thought would go together: Halloween and the Tennessee Aquarium. And yet, every year in October, the Aquarium takes the opportunity to highlight the real monsters of nature. No, not vampires, werewolves or witches, but pufferfish, eels and things that only come out in the dark.

Every week of October the focus of these “Odd” exhibits will change. For example, this week will feature “Touchable Sharks” and “Colorful Chameleons,” and next week will focus on “Not-So-Creepy Crawlies” and “Bizarre Butterflies.” If a specific animal or topic interests you, don’t forget to stop by and check it out. Times and events are listed on the Aquarium’s website.

On top of this, the ODDtober calendar is bringing something new to the table this year. Every Sunday at 1:15 p.m., guests can show up without registering and participate in the “Young Scientist” program that features an Aquarium educator ready to engage young children in informative chats about certain creatures or themes. Though the program is primarily geared towards younger children, adults too will find the expert led discussions engaging and unique.

All of these ODDtober activities lead to probably the most popular Aquarium event of the year: The AquaScarium Family Halloween Party. In a nutshell, the party lets attendees walk through its exhibits at night, which are appropriately Halloween themed by the educators and scuba divers working the event. It’s not uncommon to see a Spiderman scuba diver cleaning the shark tank, or a mad scientist leading a discussion on stingrays.

Over the years, it’s become an event that encourages families to collaborate creatively on costume designs and celebrate the holiday without worrying about anything trying to scare you.

If any of this sounds intriguing, be sure to come out and support The Aquarium by participating in these unique annual events! Whatever your October schedule looks like, the Aquarium likely has an ODDtober event that works for you and your family.