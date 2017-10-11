Halloween 2017: The Haunted Barn

The Haunted Barn

If you enjoy dancing, bonfires, and a terrifying haunted house, then the Haunted Barn is where you need to be this weekend. This haunted experience is unlike any other around town as they have a live DJ who is playing all your favorites while you wait for your number to be called.

That’s right, you don’t have to stand for half an hour or longer in a boring line, you get to dance with your friends, scary stilt walkers, and giant monsters while you wait.

Maybe they’re trying to help you ignore the fact that you’re about to enter a horrifying, 16-room barn and maze designed to shock you to your core. And if fear hasn’t driven your appetite away, you can grab some food from the Snack Shack while you warm up next to the bonfire or stroll through the graveyard…if you dare!

This is the Haunted Barn’s 23rd year and their experience shows as you walk through the previously mentioned 16-room barn, ending with a pitch-black maze as you desperately seek the light at the end of the maze.

This is by far the scariest haunted house I’ve been to in over five years. If you are scared of the dark this barn will scare you to your core, as often you can’t see anything, and instead you must reach into total darkness to find the next twist or turn. There are numerous actors throughout and everyone’s makeup is unbelievable. Just when you think someone is a dummy, they jump out and scare the daylights out of you!

If you have a fear, even just one measly fear, this experience will surely bring it to life, becoming more terrifying with every room you pass through. From clowns and little kids, small spaces and darkness to zombies and so much more, the Haunted Barn will not fail to frighten you!

The Haunted Barn is not for the faint of heart and I must be honest, I had an actual panic attack after facing one of my biggest fears, so scaredy cats beware. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The Haunted Barn is open every Friday and Saturday through the rest of the month. Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. and the last ticket is sold at midnight.