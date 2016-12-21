2016 Pulse Holiday Gift Guide: Week Four

Our fourth (and final) week of last-minute holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in the Pulse office.

The perfect gifts for that foodie you know! And with over 50 varieties of olive oil and aged balsamic available at Olive Chattanooga, you'll surely find the flavor that makes you say “WOW!” and make your holiday cooking taste even better! Starting at $3.99. Olive Chattanooga,112 Woodland Ave. on the North Shore. olivechattanooga.com

Form meets function as useable art. Hand blown Glassware, by local artist Prentice Hicks, in a beautiful array of sizes (cups, wines, iced teas, medium talls, champagne and martini glasses) and colors. $42 to $98. Plum Nelly Shop & Gallery, 330 Frazier Ave. plumnellyshop.com

A great gift for every lady, these very special 14k White or Yellow Gold Diamond Earrings were hand selected by Ray Wright. 1ct total weight, special holiday pricing of just $1,200. And as a special bonus, all their other diamond earrings are on sale for half price during the holidays. Wright Jewelers, 6311 E. Brainerd Rd. wrightjeweler.com

The options for style and performance are abound in this Spyder Women's Ménage à Trois 3-in-1 Jacket. Stylish, comfortable and very practical, it's the perfect ski jacket for the slopes this winter. $460, Dodge City Ski Shop, 7968 E. Brainerd Rd. dodgecityski.com

Yes, it’s a remote controlled NERF N-Strike Elite TerraScout tank drone, complete with an onboard wireless camera to guide your forays into NERF combat around corners and into out-of-sight places. Comes with 18 Elite darts. $250, toysrus.com

Featuring a portable and easy-to-use design, the award-winning UUNI Wood-Fired Pizza Oven is a companion for outdoor entertaining or upscale tailgating. Fueled using energy-efficient wood pellets, this powerhouse oven reaches temperatures up to 932 degrees in a flash (literally, less than 10 minutes). With the ability to cook a pizza in just under two minutes, this sleek, stainless steel oven brings traditional wood fired cooking into the 21st century. $299, uuni.net

Everything you love about MeUndies now comes in pants form with these ultracomfortbale MeUndies Loung Pants; an experience so soft, so comfortable, so luxurious, so melt-into-the-couch, you’ll find any excuse to throw them on. $60, meundies.com

It’s time to get off the beaten path. Inspiring equal parts wonder and wanderlust, Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders celebrates over 700 of the strangest and most curious places in the world. Think of it as a bucket list of natural wonders both near and far. $21, kobo.com

Ingenious design is paired with charming style to cast a cozy glow anywhere in your home with the 100% beeswax 60 Hour Candle. Fed in small increments through the clip, it simply advances more candle as it burns. A three-inch section burns for approximately an hour, while the smart design ensures a better use of wax than traditional shapes. $18, uncommongoods.com

Looking to brighten up your home? Create a vibrant focal point above your mantel or next to a picture window with this eye-catching canvas New York Pop Painting Print on wrapped canvas, showcasing a colorful cityscape motif. $184, wayfair.com

Let that special someone know how much you like their cooking with the Facebook Like Oven Mitt. As a bonus, it’s totally organic. The fabric is 100% cotton inside and out, and the filling is made from the fluffy fruit of the silk floss tree. $28, bonanza.com

For fans of the Battlebots TV show, support the hometown team (Chattanooga’s own Jason Brown is a key team member) and second-place winner of Season Two with the Chaos Corps Bombshell T-shirt. It’s robot fightin’ time! $20, store.battlebots.com

Whiskey is appropriately called the water of life. The Whiskey and How to Enjoy It gift set is designed to provide an introduction to this fine spirit, and features two hefty eight ounce whiskey tumblers, two premium leather coasters, and a guide book written and edited by the gents of Owen & Fred. $35, owenandfred.com

The Segway miniPRO is not a hoverboard—it’s the next step in the evolution of personal transportation. Powered by Ninebot technology, the miniPRO is a hands-free, two-wheel electric scooter with safer features, higher speeds, and longer battery life. $599, segwayminipro.com