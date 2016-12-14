2016 Pulse Holiday Gift Guide: Week Three

Our second week of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in the Pulse office.
Wake up on Gotham City time with a heroic-sized LEGO DC Universe Super Heroes Batman Minifigure Clock with an alarm! Wake up in time to save Gotham City, or just to make some lobster thermidor (LEGO Batman’s favorite meal). With moveable arms and legs because why not? Be the hero you deserve and never be late getting up again. $25, walmart.com
This sleek, sporty Fitbit Charge 2 motivates you to achieve your fitness goals by calculating steps taken, calories burned, elevation climbed and distance traveled throughout the day. Record your workouts with multi-sport modes that give you real-time stats on screen or use the on-board SmartTrack technology to automatically detect and record all your exercise date to workout smarter. $115, accessories2016.com
Learn more about the world’s most inappropriate spy with The Art of Archer, a visual guide packed with storyboards, sketches, and script excerpts—making it a collector’s item for Archer fans everywhere, and featuring a foreword by Christian Slater. And if you haven't seen Archer before, what are you waiting for? It's the best thing on TV since...well... since that show you really loved that got cancelled. $26, amazon.com
Make snack time a fun time at home with the Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker from Cuisinart. It produces 1 1/2 qts. of soft serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, or sherbet in 35 minutes without the need for chemicals, salt, or ice, and allows you to mix your own toppings from three separate hoppers. $99, hammacher.com
The Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas Tree has become one of the most recognizable and heart-warming holiday icons. With its wilted branch and single ornament, finished with Linus’ blanket as the tree skirt, all you need to add is love. This tree will bring the true spirit of Christmas to your holiday season. $10, toysrus.com
Enjoy all the fun and color of Christmas lights without the high electric bill with these matching Christmas Tree Light Footie Pajamas. Made to fit both men and women, extra roomy and comes with a classic drop seat back. And it even has pockets (to keep your hands warm, of course)! $30, pajamacity.com
Keep your bartending repertoire at hand and streamline your mixology with this set of clever Cocktail Recipe Glasses. Each glass features four formulas--one on each side--for concoctions based on their main spirits: gin, rum, vodka and whiskey. $21, uncommongoods.com
Guys, plaids have been in style for hundreds of years, so you can’t go wrong in the Timberland Peabody River check shirts. These comfy shirts complement your cooler-weather look. $70, timberland.com
Regular cutting boards sit awkwardly somewhere while they dry. Knives get cleaned only to go back into a block or drawer. Not so with Chop Cutting Boards, which uses two solid wood cutting boards that magnetically attach to two sides of a vertical knife rack to create an all-in-one storage station that also works as a drying rack and kitchen display piece. $65, coolmaterial.com
For the music loving reader on your list, “A Crafty Cigarette, Tales of a Teenage Mod” by British author Matteo Sedarazzi is a powerful story of a teenager coming of age in the 70s as seen through his eyes, who, on the cusp of adulthood, discovers a band that is new to him, The Jam, which leads him into becoming a Mod. $8.50, barnesandnoble.com
For the soon-to-graduate college student or the young professional who needs to retire their ratty college backpack, the Leftfield Laptop Casual Bag is sophisticated enough for on-the-job use. $46, chanchanbag.com
Ladies, this artsy BMC Clutch Handbag will add a whole lot of pizzazz to your ensemble. Internal pockets keep everything organized while the outside screams style. Stylish and practical: the perfect handbag combination. $21, bmcwear.com
Bake perfect cookies with the Wilton Holiday Cookie Pan every time. Just press your favorite type of cookie dough into the pre-shaped cavities and bake. Non-stick for easy release (which is always a plus during holiday baking time). In fact, all you need to do when the cookies are done is add frosting, decorate them a bit, and then eat. $10, cakeart.com
Ultra lightweight and streamlined, the Photive HF1 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones have a low profile, but deliver stunning, high-resolution audio. Get the performance of high end brands in an inexpensive cool comfortable alternative. Compatible with most smartphones and tablets including the iPhone, iPad and Galaxy. With eye-catching, yet lightweight materials, the HF1 is supremely comfortable for long wear. $40, photive.com
A handcrafted culinary masterpiece, this Organic Bay Leaf Wreath is made to order from California-grown herbs. Certified organic bay leaves are hand woven into an aromatic and eye-pleasing edible wreath, accented with three sets of bright red chili peppers for a festive, holiday touch. $55, bambeco.com
It’s been 21 years since Gary Larson ended the amazing Far Side cartoon. Now, you can relive all the zany glory of one of the most innovative comics of all time with The Complete Far Side. A masterpiece of comic brilliance, it contains every Far Side cartoon ever syndicated--over 4,000 if you must know--presented in (more or less) chronological order by year of publication , with more than 1,100 that had never before appeared in a book. $55, abebooks.com
A remarkable shoe that’s soft, lightweight, breathable, and fits your every move. The Allbirds Wool Runner is made from an innovative merino fabric that conforms to your foot like no other shoe, so there’s never any rubbing or pinching. Just cruising, schmoozing, and never-removing, for wherever you go. $95, allbirds.com
For someone who is looking for something that is different, this wooden nose shaped Spectacle Holder serves as an essential and useful accessory for a functional stand to keep your glasses in a safe place. The perfect gift for someone who is always forgetting where they left their glasses. $14, amazon.com
Whether you’re working in the garage or just kicking back on a day off, the Tool Chest Mini Fridge has got what you need. It may look like a red six drawer tool chest, but it cleverly disguises a mini fridge on the bottom and has two functional tool drawers on the top. The perfect addition to any workshop, garage, man cave, or construction site. $350, summitracing.com
Nearly everyone loves to play with a flying disc, be it for golf or Ultimate or just in the backyard. Yet what do you do when it gets dark? With the Night Flyers Airbender you just flip a switch and watch it zoom through the air with a glowing green light. Not recommended near Area 51, though. $8, fatbraintoys.com
This beautiful Handmade Sari Scarf from Alexa’s Angels features a patchwork of overlapping strips and straight line embroidery. Don’t let the drab winter months get you down; add a bright spot of color and style to your winter wardrobe. $25, shoptiques.com
Bring the magic of flight to a whole new dimension with the Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Starfighter Battle Quad. The remote fighter reaches speeds of up to 35 mph for increased excitement, and you can easily maneuver loops and stunts to impress your friends. $240, bedbathandbeyond.com