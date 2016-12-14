2016 Pulse Holiday Gift Guide: Week Three

Our second week of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in the Pulse office.

Wake up on Gotham City time with a heroic-sized LEGO DC Universe Super Heroes Batman Minifigure Clock with an alarm! Wake up in time to save Gotham City, or just to make some lobster thermidor (LEGO Batman’s favorite meal). With moveable arms and legs because why not? Be the hero you deserve and never be late getting up again. $25, walmart.com

This sleek, sporty Fitbit Charge 2 motivates you to achieve your fitness goals by calculating steps taken, calories burned, elevation climbed and distance traveled throughout the day. Record your workouts with multi-sport modes that give you real-time stats on screen or use the on-board SmartTrack technology to automatically detect and record all your exercise date to workout smarter. $115, accessories2016.com

Learn more about the world’s most inappropriate spy with The Art of Archer, a visual guide packed with storyboards, sketches, and script excerpts—making it a collector’s item for Archer fans everywhere, and featuring a foreword by Christian Slater. And if you haven't seen Archer before, what are you waiting for? It's the best thing on TV since...well... since that show you really loved that got cancelled. $26, amazon.com

Make snack time a fun time at home with the Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker from Cuisinart. It produces 1 1/2 qts. of soft serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, or sherbet in 35 minutes without the need for chemicals, salt, or ice, and allows you to mix your own toppings from three separate hoppers. $99, hammacher.com

The Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas Tree has become one of the most recognizable and heart-warming holiday icons. With its wilted branch and single ornament, finished with Linus’ blanket as the tree skirt, all you need to add is love. This tree will bring the true spirit of Christmas to your holiday season. $10, toysrus.com

Enjoy all the fun and color of Christmas lights without the high electric bill with these matching Christmas Tree Light Footie Pajamas. Made to fit both men and women, extra roomy and comes with a classic drop seat back. And it even has pockets (to keep your hands warm, of course)! $30, pajamacity.com

Keep your bartending repertoire at hand and streamline your mixology with this set of clever Cocktail Recipe Glasses. Each glass features four formulas--one on each side--for concoctions based on their main spirits: gin, rum, vodka and whiskey. $21, uncommongoods.com

Guys, plaids have been in style for hundreds of years, so you can’t go wrong in the Timberland Peabody River check shirts. These comfy shirts complement your cooler-weather look. $70, timberland.com

Regular cutting boards sit awkwardly somewhere while they dry. Knives get cleaned only to go back into a block or drawer. Not so with Chop Cutting Boards, which uses two solid wood cutting boards that magnetically attach to two sides of a vertical knife rack to create an all-in-one storage station that also works as a drying rack and kitchen display piece. $65, coolmaterial.com

For the music loving reader on your list, “A Crafty Cigarette, Tales of a Teenage Mod” by British author Matteo Sedarazzi is a powerful story of a teenager coming of age in the 70s as seen through his eyes, who, on the cusp of adulthood, discovers a band that is new to him, The Jam, which leads him into becoming a Mod. $8.50, barnesandnoble.com

For the soon-to-graduate college student or the young professional who needs to retire their ratty college backpack, the Leftfield Laptop Casual Bag is sophisticated enough for on-the-job use. $46, chanchanbag.com