2017 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two

Our second week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Help fund food and care for rescued animals by purchasing this colorful cotton Sunshine Daydream Hooded Jacket. With a super sunny design and handy lightweight warmth, it’s just the thing for pairing with jeans and t-shirt. Best of all, in addition to the charitable donation your purchase provides, a matching donation will support The Himalayan Foundation. $29, theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com

Never get lost again whether hiking, climbing or exploring with the Garmin GPSMAP 64st. It comes with a worldwide basemap with shaded relief and is preloaded with TOPO 100K, which includes coverage of the full U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. $350, garmin.com

One part game, one part conversation starter, you don’t need to be a pun master to master Punderdome. The goal is to make bad jokes and have fun along the way. If you’re a lover of puns, this game will certainly be up your alley.$14, odditymall.com

Enjoy the fresh, healthy taste of stovetop popcorn with the convenience of the microwave. This colorful Microwave Popcorn Popper can be microwaved without the use of oil. Like a little butter on your popcorn? The silicone lid doubles as a kernel measurer and butter melter. $15, uncommongoods.com

Keep the man on your gift list smelling nice with Paco Rabanne One Million Cologne. The fragrance features notes of grapefruit, rose, cinnamon, mint, blood orange, blond leather, white woods, amber and patchouli. $60, fragrancenet.com

Can’t figure out the perfect book, CD or game for that hard to shop for person on your list? Problem solved! Get them a McKay’s Gift Certificate, good for anything in Chattanooga’s largest used books and more store. Get them online at mckaybooks.com or pick one up in person in the store at 7734 Lee Highway.

This Classic Petite Melrose Watch from Daniel Wellington is the stylish gift for the woman on your holiday list. Featuring an eggshell white dial and an undeniably elegant rose gold mesh strap, this watch elevates your everyday outfit, your mood and your spirit. $179, danielwellington.com

Lovepop Greeting Cards are so much more than a card and a unique way to share your holiday spirit with friends and family. Come see the entire collection (and more fun gifts) at Chrysalis on 14th St. @ Williams on the Southside. $14.99 each

Outfitted with 30 classic games (including Donkey Kong, Super Mario Brothers, Zelda, and Pac Man), the NES Classic Edition will immediately transport the GenXer on your list back to the glory days of 1985. This highly coveted console is smaller than the original, but uses the same controller, which is sure to bring back memories. $60, target.com

Answer a call from your paddleboard. Stream your favorite songs on your run. Get updates from all your favorite apps. And do it all while leaving your phone behind. The Apple Watch Series 3 gives you the freedom to go with just your watch. Water resistant up to 50m—can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or out on the river. $599, apple.com

For your holiday shopping excursion, be sure to swing by Frankie & Julians on the Northshore. Featured in the basket is Michael Stars pajama set ($110-$130), Leo & Sage cashmere headband ($129), Rustic House candles ($24), and the tried-and-true gift certificate. And these are just a few of the great gift ideas you can find the shop. Frankie & Julians, 330 Frazier Ave., (423) 266-6661

Find out who you are genetically with 23andMe. With the Ancestry Service, get a breakdown of your global ancestry by percentages, connect with DNA relatives and more. With the Health + Ancestry Service, get an even more comprehensive understanding of your genetics. Receive 75+ online reports on your ancestry, traits and health and more. $79-$149, 23andme.com

The DJI Mavic Pro is a small yet powerful drone that turns the sky into your creative canvas easily and without worry, helping you make every moment an aerial moment. Its compact size hides a high degree of complexity that makes it one of DJI’s most sophisticated flying cameras ever. $999, dji.com