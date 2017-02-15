The List: All About Online Dating

Now that Valentine's Day has come and gone, we thought we'd take a look at one of the most popular way of meeting people: online dating.

Total number of single people in the U.S.: 54,250,000

Total number of people in the U.S. who have tried online dating: 49,250,000

Average length of courtship for marriages that met online: 18.5 Months

Average length of courtship for marriages that met offline: 42 Months

Percent of users who leave within the first 3 months: 10%

Percent of male online dating users: 52.4%

Percent of female online dating users: 47.6%

Percent of marriages in the last year in which the couple met on a dating site: 17%

The most interesting stat is that people who meet online end up marrying much sooner than their offline counterparts.

And the most popular dating site? Match.com with 13.5 million singles looking for love.

Source: statisticbrain.com/online-dating-statistics/