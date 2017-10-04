The List: Astrology and America

We happen to be big fans of astrologer Rob Brezsny, who has been gracing the pages of The Pulse for many years now.

Rob is an incredibly talented and creative writer and one of our most popular contributors, even with people who don’t believe in astrology.

That said, we decided to touch base with our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute to get some facts and figure about astrology.

Percent of astrology readers that are women: 75%

Percent of Americans that believe in astrology: 33%

Total number of professional astrologers in the U.S: 7,000

Most common astrological sign: Scorpio (9.6%)

Least common astrological sign: Aquarius (6.3%)

Number of zodiac signs in the original zodiac calendar: 18

Number of websites that come when searching “astrology” on Google: 33,300,000.

So whether you believe or not, it's still one of the best ice breakers around: “What's your sign?”

Source: statisticbrain.com/zodiac-sign-statistics/