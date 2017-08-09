The List: Being Your Own Boss

Ever thought about checking out of the corporate rat race and becoming your own boss?

We were curious about how the self-employed stacked up, so with help from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we crunched the numbers.

Total number of people who are self-employed in the U.S.: 14,600,000

Number of people who work for someone who is self-employed: 29,400,000

Total percent of jobs held by the self-employed and the workers they hire: 30%

Average annual income of someone who is self-employed: $43,003

What types of jobs are the self-employed working in the U.S.?

Child Care: 556,523

Carpenters: 459,116

Maids: 441,551

Farmers: 437,999

Construction: 380,226

Obviously, there are lot of people working for themselves. We just wonder how often they complain about their boss.

Source: statisticbrain.com/self-employed-worker-statistics/