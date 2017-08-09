The List: Being Your Own Boss
Ever thought about checking out of the corporate rat race and becoming your own boss?
We were curious about how the self-employed stacked up, so with help from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we crunched the numbers.
- Total number of people who are self-employed in the U.S.: 14,600,000
- Number of people who work for someone who is self-employed: 29,400,000
- Total percent of jobs held by the self-employed and the workers they hire: 30%
- Average annual income of someone who is self-employed: $43,003
What types of jobs are the self-employed working in the U.S.?
- Child Care: 556,523
- Carpenters: 459,116
- Maids: 441,551
- Farmers: 437,999
- Construction: 380,226
Obviously, there are lot of people working for themselves. We just wonder how often they complain about their boss.
Source: statisticbrain.com/self-employed-worker-statistics/