The List: Being Your Own Boss

by

The List: Being Your Own Boss

Ever thought about checking out of the corporate rat race and becoming your own boss?

We were curious about how the self-employed stacked up, so with help from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we crunched the numbers.

  • Total number of people who are self-employed in the U.S.: 14,600,000
  • Number of people who work for someone who is self-employed: 29,400,000
  • Total percent of jobs held by the self-employed and the workers they hire: 30%
  • Average annual income of someone who is self-employed: $43,003

What types of jobs are the self-employed working in the U.S.?

  • Child Care: 556,523
  • Carpenters: 459,116
  • Maids: 441,551
  • Farmers: 437,999
  • Construction: 380,226

Obviously, there are lot of people working for themselves. We just wonder how often they complain about their boss.

Source: statisticbrain.com/self-employed-worker-statistics/

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours