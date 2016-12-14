The List: Christmas Trees By The Numbers

Christmas trees by the numbers

The evergreen fir tree has traditionally been used to celebrate winter festivals and religious holidays for thousands of years.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute checked with the National Christmas Tree Association for some insights.

Number of harvested Christmas trees sold in the U.S. each year: 34,500,000

Number of artificial Christmas trees sold in the U.S. each year: 10,000,000

Number of Christmas trees currently growing on Christmas tree farms: 350,000,000

Average number of growing years before a Christmas tree is chopped down: 7 years

Percent of people who purchased a pre-cut tree at a Christmas tree lot or tree nursery: 84%

Percentage who cut down own tree: 16%

Total Spent on real Christmas trees: $1,225,000,000

Total Spent on fake Christmas trees: $685,000,000

So enjoy your tree this year and have a very Merry Christmas.

Source: www.statisticbrain.com/christmas-tree-statistics/