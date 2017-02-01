The List: Favorite Burger Toppings

Americans have long had a love affair with the burger. Whether beef, turkey, bison, or whatnot, we love to slap some meat between two buns and chow down.

But what do we love to top our burgers with?

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute were curious as well and conducted a poll to find the favorite toppings:

Cheese: 27%

Bacon: 25%

Special sauce: 12%

Tomato: 11%

Lettuce: 5%

Sprouts: 5%

Pickles: 3%

Mustard: 2%

Ketchup: 2%

Onion: 1%

Mayo: 1%

As you can see, the bacon cheeseburger is, by far, the American favorite, which is not all that surprising.

And the favorite way to have a burger cooked? 38% say medium-rare, while 31% like theirs medium.

Source: statisticbrain.com/favorite-sandwhich-or-burger-topping-poll/