The List: Holiday Shopping

by

The List: Holiday Shopping

In case you haven't noticed, the holiday season is upon us and Christmas is just around the corner.

Which means a lot of people have been shopping, whether at a local store or via the web.

So we asked our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute for a look at the numbers.

  • Amount spent annually on holiday shopping (Nov–Dec): $52,000,000,000
  • Amount shoppers plan to spend on gifts this year: $804
  • Percent of consumers who will shop online: 90%
  • Percent of tablet owners who will shop on their device (phone or tablet): 70%
  • Percent of shoppers who are willing to pay full price for an item they want: 16%
  • Percent of shoppers who purchased gift cards: 23%
  • Percent of shoppers who bought toys: 33%

And just in case you aren't finished yet, be sure to check out our gift guide in this issue for some last-minute ideas.

Source: statisticbrain.com/holiday-shopping-statistics

by

Digital Issue 14.50

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 13, 2017

Thursday

December 14, 2017

Friday

December 15, 2017

Saturday

December 16, 2017

Sunday

December 17, 2017

Monday

December 18, 2017

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours