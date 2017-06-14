The List: How Much Do We Cry?

Babies do it a lot. Kids do it a lot (sometimes too much, to be honest). And even us adults do it, though we often try to hide it.

We're talking about crying. It's a part of human nature. But how much and how often do we cry?

Dr. Ad Vingerhoets, of Tilburg University in The Netherlands, has found out and published his results in “The International Study on Adult Crying”.

Average number of times a woman cries each month: 5.3 times

Average number of times a man cries each month: 1.3 times

Percent who reported feeling better after crying: 52%

Percent who reported feeling the same after crying: 38%

Percent who reported feeling worse after crying: 10%

Furthermore, fully 74% say they cried at home, with just 9% in public, 7% while in transit, and 6% at work or school.

The bottom line? It's okay to cry. Go ahead and let it out. Chances are you really will feel better.

