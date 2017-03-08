The List: How Social Are We Online?

Let's face it, we live in the era of the social network. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more seem to dominate our interactions with other people.

But how many of us are really that social online? Surprisingly, only 58% of Americans are active on any social network.

The top networks in the U.S.?

Facebook: 56% LinkedIn: 14% Twitter: 11% Google+: 9%

But how does that add up to the number of people? Worldwide, the numbers get a bit staggering.

Facebook: 1,374,000,000

Google+: 347,000,000

LinkedIn: 336,000,000

Instagram: 302,000,000

Twitter: 289,000,000

Tumblr: 237,000,000

Snapchat: 113,000,000

Pinterest: 73,500,000

To put this in perspective, if Facebook were a country, it would be the second most populous, right behind China.