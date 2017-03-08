The List: How Social Are We Online?

The List: How Social Are We Online?

Let's face it, we live in the era of the social network. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more seem to dominate our interactions with other people.

But how many of us are really that social online? Surprisingly, only 58% of Americans are active on any social network.   

The top networks in the U.S.?

  1. Facebook: 56%
  2. LinkedIn: 14%
  3. Twitter: 11%
  4. Google+: 9%

But how does that add up to the number of people? Worldwide, the numbers get a bit staggering.

  • Facebook: 1,374,000,000
  • Google+: 347,000,000
  • LinkedIn: 336,000,000
  • Instagram: 302,000,000
  • Twitter: 289,000,000
  • Tumblr: 237,000,000
  • Snapchat: 113,000,000
  • Pinterest: 73,500,000

To put this in perspective, if Facebook were a country, it would be the second most populous, right behind China.

Source: statisticbrain.com/social-networking-statistics/

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 8, 2017

Thursday

March 9, 2017

Friday

March 10, 2017

Saturday

March 11, 2017

Sunday

March 12, 2017

Monday

March 13, 2017

Tuesday

March 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours