The List: It's Tax Time Once Again
Tax Day is upon us, once again, and we were wondering just how many returns are filed each year, and how much money is collected by Uncle Sam.
To that, our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute have compiled the numbers.
- Individual Income Tax: 147,103,375 returns, $1,275,422,000,000
- Corporate Income Tax: 2,479,785 returns, $285,482,000,000
- Employment Taxes: 30,533,289 returns, $958,164,000,000
- Excise Taxes: 809,461 returns, $46,632,000,000
- Gift Tax: 245,262 returns, $3,094,000,000
- Estate Tax: 47,320 returns, $21,583,000,000
Pulling out calculators, that adds up to 181,218,492 returns for a collected revenue of $2,590,377,000,000, or just over 2.5 trillion dollars.
Which is about a trillion less than the government spends annually.
Source: statisticbrain.com/tax-filing-statistics/