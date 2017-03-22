The List: Longest Running Television Shows

Pretty much everyone watches television. According to the Nielsen ratings people, the average American watches five hours of TV every day.

But which shows were the most popular of all time? We asked our friends at that Statistic Brain Institute to find out.

Longest Running Sitcom: The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, 435 episodes

Longest Running Animated Show: The Simpsons, 583 episodes

Longest Running Drama:

Lassie, 588 episodes

Longest Running Soap Opera: Guiding Light, 18,262 episodes

Longest Running Game Show: The Price is Right, 9600 episodes

Longest Running Talk Show: The Tonight Show, 11,462 episodes

Longest Running Comedy Show: The Daily Show, 2,756 episodes

And note that most of these shows are still going...and going...and going...

Source: statisticbrain.com/television-shows-with-the-most-episodes/