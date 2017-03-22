The List: Longest Running Television Shows
Pretty much everyone watches television. According to the Nielsen ratings people, the average American watches five hours of TV every day.
But which shows were the most popular of all time? We asked our friends at that Statistic Brain Institute to find out.
- Longest Running Sitcom: The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, 435 episodes
- Longest Running Animated Show: The Simpsons, 583 episodes
- Longest Running Drama:
- Lassie, 588 episodes
- Longest Running Soap Opera: Guiding Light, 18,262 episodes
- Longest Running Game Show: The Price is Right, 9600 episodes
- Longest Running Talk Show: The Tonight Show, 11,462 episodes
- Longest Running Comedy Show: The Daily Show, 2,756 episodes
And note that most of these shows are still going...and going...and going...
