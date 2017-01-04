The List: Most Commonly Misspelled Words

The top ten most commonly misspelled words

In our modern world, we've all become far too reliant on spellcheck. To the point where, sans smartphones and computers, we are a bit hard-pressed to spell certain words based on our own memories of spelling bees.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Institute asked a group of 246 people to spell a list of common words in 30 seconds or less.

The results were...enlightening. Here are the ten most misspelled words, and the percent who spelled them incorrectly.

embarrass — 52% existence — 49% liaison — 43% perseverance — 43% privilege — 42% harass — 41% supersede — 39% occurrence — 38% acknowledgment — 36% forward — 35%

But don't despair. One thing the English language has going for it is we often change spelling to suit common usage. So what's wrong today may end up being correct in the near future