The List: Most Popular Governors
People love to complain about politicians. Even so, some politicians are more popular than others, especially governors.
So our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute ran a recent poll to find out just who the most popular are:
- Charlie Baker, Massachusetts: 72% approval
- Larry Hogan, Maryland: 71% approval
- Matt Mead, Wyoming: 67% approval
- Jack Markell, Delaware: 66% approval
- Gary Herbert, Utah: 64% approval
- Jack Dalrymple, North Dakota:63% approval
- Bill Haslam, Tennessee: 63% approval
- Brian Sandoval, Nevada: 62% approval
- Bill Walker, Alaska:62% approval
And there was a three-way tie for 10th place at 61% approval between South Dakota's Dennis Daugaard, Ohio's John Kasich, and Minnesota's Mark Dayton.
Nice to see our governor in the top ten, though. Woot!
Source: statisticbrain.com/u-s-state-governor-approval-rating-rankings/