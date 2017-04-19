The List: Most Popular Governors

People love to complain about politicians.  Even so, some politicians are more popular than others, especially governors. 

So our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute ran a recent poll to find out just who the most popular are:

  1. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts: 72% approval
  2. Larry Hogan, Maryland: 71% approval
  3. Matt Mead, Wyoming: 67% approval
  4. Jack Markell, Delaware: 66% approval
  5. Gary Herbert, Utah: 64% approval
  6. Jack Dalrymple, North Dakota:63% approval 
  7. Bill Haslam, Tennessee: 63% approval
  8. Brian Sandoval, Nevada: 62% approval
  9. Bill Walker, Alaska:62% approval

And there was a three-way tie for 10th place at 61% approval between South Dakota's Dennis Daugaard, Ohio's John Kasich, and Minnesota's Mark Dayton.

Nice to see our governor in the top ten, though. Woot!

Source: statisticbrain.com/u-s-state-governor-approval-rating-rankings/

