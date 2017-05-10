The List: Organic foods on our shelves

What was once the purview of just a few high-end stores and specialty food retailers, organic foods are now as mainstream as they can be, even being spotted on the shelves of the largest food retailers in the country.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Institute have put down their salad forks and compiled some eye-opening stats on just how pervasive the organic food movement has become.

Organic foods annual U.S. revenue: $39 billion

Total annual global organic sales: $68.9 billion

Total Percentage of Organic Food sold by Mass Market Retailers: 54%

Percent of Organic Food sales that take place 100 miles or less from an Organic Farm: 44%

Total size of Organic Cropland in the U.S.: 3.98 hectares

Total amount of surface area covered by Certified-Organic Farm: 4.1 million acres

Total amount of U.S. Certified-Organic Farms in all 50 states: 14,540

Eat healthy, America.

Source: statisticbrain.com/organic-food-statistics/