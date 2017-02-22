The List: Pearly Whites

Everyone likes having bright white teeth, Even the villains in movies and on TV have pearly whites. So it's no surprise that we spend a lot of money trying to get our choppers shiny.

According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, we spend $1.4 billion a year on teeth whitening. No, really.

  • Average price of in-office dental tooth whitening: $600
  • Average price of home teeth whitening kit: $34.99
  • Percent who saw a noticeable difference from in-office teeth whitening procedure:    82.5%
  • Percent who saw a noticeable difference from a home whitestrip teeth whitening procedure: 63.8%
  • Percent who say they are "concerned by the look of their teeth": 32%
  • Percent of adults who believe an attractive smile makes you more appealing to the opposite sex: 96%
  • Percent of adults who believe an unattractive smile can hurt the career: 74%

Obsess much? Yep...but we're Americans. It's what we do. 

Source: statisticbrain.com/teeth-whitening-statistics/

