The List: Pearly Whites

Everyone likes having bright white teeth, Even the villains in movies and on TV have pearly whites. So it's no surprise that we spend a lot of money trying to get our choppers shiny.

According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, we spend $1.4 billion a year on teeth whitening. No, really.

Average price of in-office dental tooth whitening: $600

Average price of home teeth whitening kit: $34.99

Percent who saw a noticeable difference from in-office teeth whitening procedure: 82.5%

Percent who saw a noticeable difference from a home whitestrip teeth whitening procedure: 63.8%

Percent who say they are "concerned by the look of their teeth": 32%

Percent of adults who believe an attractive smile makes you more appealing to the opposite sex: 96%

Percent of adults who believe an unattractive smile can hurt the career: 74%

Obsess much? Yep...but we're Americans. It's what we do.

Source: statisticbrain.com/teeth-whitening-statistics/