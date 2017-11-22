The List: Thanksgiving In America

This Thursday, millions of Americans sit down together to celebrate gluttony and family (and some football, as well).

We asked our friends at the Statistics Brain Research Institute to dig into the holiday numbers.

  • Total number of Turkeys that are consumed on Thanksgiving Day: 51,650,000
  • Total U.S. spending on Thanksgiving dinner food: $2,983,000,000
  • Average household spending on Thanksgiving dinner (2017 Estimate): $64.03
  • Average household spending on Thanksgiving dinner last year: $59.18
  • Average household spending on Thanksgiving weekend last year: $342
  • Number of families that will travel for Thanksgiving: 39,000,000
  • Number of places in the U.S. named Plymouth: 37
  • Average cost per pound of Turkey (2017): $1.60
  • Average cost per pound of Turkey (2016): $1.36

So eat hearty and enjoy your afternoon nap. You've earned it.

Source: statisticbrain.com/thanksgiving-statistics/

