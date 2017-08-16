The List: The Most Wordy Bard
In honor of our State of the Arts issue, we decided it would be fun to figure out which Shakespearean role had the most lines.
So with a little bit (okay, a lot) of help from our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute, here are the numbers:
- Hamlet, 1,422 lines, Hamlet
- Falstaff, 1,178 lines, Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2
- Richard III, 1,124 lines, Richard III
- Iago lines, 1,097 lines, Othello
- Henry V, 1,025 lines, Henry V
- Othello. 860 lines, Othello
- Vincentio, 820 lines, Measure for Measure
- Coriolanus, 809 lines, Coriolanus
- Timon, 795 lines, Timon of Athens
- Antony, 766 lines, Antony and Cleopatra
- Richard II, 753 lines, Richard II
- Brutus, 701 lines, Julius Caesar
- Lear, 697 lines, King Lear
- Titus, 687 lines, Titus Andronicus
So, if you've ever had a hankering to be a part of one of the Bard's plays, we hope you have an excellent memory.
Source: statisticbrain.com/shakespear-statistics/