The List: The Most Wordy Bard

In honor of our State of the Arts issue, we decided it would be fun to figure out which Shakespearean role had the most lines.

So with a little bit (okay, a lot) of help from our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute, here are the numbers:

Hamlet, 1,422 lines, Hamlet Falstaff, 1,178 lines, Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 Richard III, 1,124 lines, Richard III Iago lines, 1,097 lines, Othello Henry V, 1,025 lines, Henry V Othello. 860 lines, Othello Vincentio, 820 lines, Measure for Measure Coriolanus, 809 lines, Coriolanus Timon, 795 lines, Timon of Athens Antony, 766 lines, Antony and Cleopatra Richard II, 753 lines, Richard II Brutus, 701 lines, Julius Caesar Lear, 697 lines, King Lear Titus, 687 lines, Titus Andronicus

So, if you've ever had a hankering to be a part of one of the Bard's plays, we hope you have an excellent memory.

Source: statisticbrain.com/shakespear-statistics/