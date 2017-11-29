The List: When The Volcano Blows

News out of Indonesia this week has been about the eruption of Mount Agung on the island of Bali. As of press time, over 100,000 people have been evacuated from the danger zone.

So we wondered just what the numbers were in regards to volcanoes around the world.

Average number of volcanic eruptions per year: 35

Number of people killed by volcanoes since 1980: 27,433

Average number of people killed per year by volcanoes since 1980: 762

Number of people affected by volcanoes since 1980: 4,580,791

Average people affected per year by volcanoes: 140,717

Average economic damage per year caused by volcanoes (1980-2016): $98,992,000

Most volcanoes stay relatively dormant, but for you trivia buffs, Mount Etna in Italy has been erupting continuously for over 3,500 years.

For comparison, here in the U.S., our own Mount Kilauea in Hawaii has been at it for just 29 years.

Source: statisticbrain.com/volcano-statistics/