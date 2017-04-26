The List: When We Do Things

Ever wondered when is the "peak time" to do or visit certain things or places?

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute did, and their results are...fascinating.

We are creatures of habit and, because of our semi-structured work week, we tend to do certain things at a specific time each day.

7 am — Gas Station

8 am — Coffee

9 am — Oil Change

10 am — Car Wash

11:30 am — Home Depot

Noon — Taco Bell

1 pm — McDonalds

1:30 pm — Best Buy

2 pm — Target

2:30 pm — Walmart

7 pm — Movie Theaters

8 pm — Applebee's

10 pm — Diners

Midnight — Bars

If you want to miss the crowd and avoid potential lines, check out this list of times to avoid doing certain activities or visiting certain businesses.

Source: statisticbrain.com/peak-business-hours-we-do-things/