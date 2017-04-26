The List: When We Do Things

The List: When We Do Things

Ever wondered when is the "peak time" to do or visit certain things or places?

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute did, and their results are...fascinating.

We are creatures of habit and, because of our semi-structured work week, we tend to do certain things at a specific time each day. 

  • 7 am — Gas Station
  • 8 am — Coffee
  • 9 am —  Oil Change
  • 10 am —  Car Wash
  • 11:30 am — Home Depot
  • Noon — Taco Bell
  • 1 pm — McDonalds
  • 1:30 pm —  Best Buy
  • 2 pm — Target
  • 2:30 pm —  Walmart
  • 7 pm — Movie Theaters
  • 8 pm —  Applebee's
  • 10 pm — Diners
  • Midnight — Bars

If you want to miss the crowd and avoid potential lines, check out this list of times to avoid doing certain activities or visiting certain businesses.

Source: statisticbrain.com/peak-business-hours-we-do-things/

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Friday

May 5, 2017

Saturday

May 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours