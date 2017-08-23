The List: Who Has The Most Workers?

With unemployment at near-record lows, both nationally and here in Tennessee, chances are you have a job.

But have you ever wondered which companies (not counting the federal government) have the most employees in the United States?

We did, so we checked with our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute to find out.

Walmart: 1,500,000 McDonald’s: 420,000 Kroger: 400,000 IBM: 377,757 The Home Depot: 371,000 UPS: 362,000 Target: 347,000 Amazon: 341,000 Berkshire Hathaway: 316,000

For those that are curious, the federal government is the single largest employer in the country, with 2,711,000 working for dear old Uncle Sam.

And as a side note, Berkshire Hathaway is the company owned by billionaire Warren Buffet. One can only imagine what their Christmas party is like each year.

