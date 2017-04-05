The List: Workplace Drug Testing

One of the big political kerfluffles right now is about employment drug testing (and whether it's worth the money).

So we asked our friends at the Statistics Brain Institute for some facts and figures...and the results were enlightening.

Percent of Federal workforce employees that tested positive for drug use: 1.7%

Percent of U.S. employees that tested positive: 4.3%

Percent of all job related accidents that are drug or alcohol related: 65%

Percent of all drug users who hold a job: 67.9%

Percent of U.S employers that require pre-employment drug tests: 56%

Percent of private employers that conduct random drug screening: 29%

Annual cost to U.S. employers for drug screen testing: $3,750,500,000

Total cost to employers annually due to employee drug use (lost time, accidents, etc): $85,000,000,000

Feel free to draw your own conclusions from the data.

