The List: Workplace Drug Testing

The List: Workplace Drug Testing

One of the big political kerfluffles right now is about employment drug testing (and whether it's worth the money).

So we asked our friends at the Statistics Brain Institute for some facts and figures...and the results were enlightening.

  • Percent of Federal workforce employees that tested positive for drug use: 1.7%
  • Percent of U.S. employees that tested positive: 4.3%
  • Percent of all job related accidents that are drug or alcohol related: 65%
  • Percent of all drug users who hold a job: 67.9%
  • Percent of U.S employers that require pre-employment drug tests: 56%
  • Percent of private employers that conduct random drug screening: 29%
  • Annual cost to U.S. employers for drug screen testing: $3,750,500,000
  • Total cost to employers annually due to employee drug use (lost time, accidents, etc): $85,000,000,000

Feel free to draw your own conclusions from the data. 

Source: statisticbrain.com/pre-employment-job-drug-testing-statistics

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours