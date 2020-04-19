5,000 Remain Without Power As Restoration Process Enters Final Stretch

Remaining re-construction requires more than 50 miles of new power lines

In the aftermath of tornadoes and severe weather that destroyed infrastructure across the Chattanooga area, electric service has been restored to about 55,000 customers with about 5,000 who continue to experience an outage.

For your safety, avoid construction zones and maintain social distance

While EPB and all of the utility workers who have joined the restoration are glad many people are appreciative, they ask that people maintain a social distance of six feet. “We’re having folks who want to give us a high five or bring us something to eat or drink,” said Boring. “As much as we appreciate that, for your safety and ours, please stay well away from the re-construction zones and help us follow the guidelines for health and safety.”

Current damage assessment

In the days since tornadoes and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, EPB has re-energized three substations that were taken off-line by the storm, re-constructed scores of poles, and replaced many miles of new power lines.

Unfortunately, some of the heaviest work is yet to come in the effort to restore EPB customers who remain without power. EPB is still assessing the damage in some of the hardest hit areas, but according to initial estimates the work ahead will include the re-construction of at least 400 more utility poles and replacing more than 50 miles of new power lines that will need to be strung over about 13 miles of infrastructure.

Generator Safety Tips

As EPB continues the effort, the utility urges people to avoid danger and injury when using a generator. If you’re using the type of generator that must be installed, be sure to hire a qualified electrician and make sure they install a transfer switch. This will prevent feedback loops which are dangerous for linemen and could cause damage to the electric system delaying restoration. Also, please remember to never run a generator indoors or in a garage. Learn more at safeelectricity.org.

Questions about the myEPB App

EPB is receiving reports that the myEPB app may show that power is restored when it is not. Most of these issues arise from catastrophic damage to the fiber optic lines and equipment the app relies on to provide individualized information about the power status at your home.

In addition, there may be multiple points of repair that need to be done between the power source and a customer’s home. In some cases, these problems will cause a false restoration reading when one layer of repair is completed but others are still necessary.

If customers are experiencing this issue, please use the “Report an Outage” feature in the myEPB app to notify us of the need to identify the additional repairs necessary to restore your home. EPB has also created an FAQ for how to resolve some other issues customers report.

Repair of Fiber Optic Services

As of Saturday, April 18, 5 p.m., about 6,000 EPB Fiber Optics customers are experiencing an outage in services. Many of these customers are also experiencing an electric outage.

Unfortunately, fiber optic services are not always restored at the same time as electric services. When fiber lines and equipment are damaged, they have to be repaired after utility poles have been re-constructed and electric lines and equipment have been replaced.

In the parts of the community that experienced less catastrophic damage, EPB Fiber Optics is typically able to restore internet and other services within a day or two of the return of electric power, but in the more heavily damaged areas, repairing fiber optics services may take up to four to five days after electric service is restored.

EPB Quick Connect WiFi available to public

For people who need internet access, EPB has installed free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 25 locations around the county. Those locations can be found at epbquickconnect.com.

Need EPB Customer Support?

Customers with questions are encouraged to go to EPB.com for the latest information including an outage map. Customer service representatives are also available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 423-648-1372.