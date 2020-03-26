A Call For Volunteers To Help Older Adults

Pitch in to help older adults who need your care and support

Tennesseans love to volunteer. And our older adults who are isolated at home by the coronavirus pandemic could really use the help. The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is asking healthy Tennesseans to consider volunteering to help seniors across the state.

During this time when COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, it is essential to ensure the safety and health of our state's older population. Access to food is now one of the most critical needs for this population who are at the highest risk of developing serious medical complications if they contract this virus.

Tennessee is seeing more and more older adults at home with limited options for healthy eating. And for them social distancing often means extreme isolation.We know that churches, civic groups, unions, businesses and Tennesseans from around the state are looking for ways to volunteer.Please consider volunteering with one of our local Area Agencies on Aging and Disability (AAAD) if you are:

Not in a high-risk category

Have not been knowingly exposed to the virus

Not under any type of medically directed quarantine

Not showing signs of illness.

If you can volunteer to help this vulnerable population, please consider signing up here.

We are working on increasing our volunteer base to help support local communities as needs arise. In some areas, volunteers may not have a placement right away. However, it is anticipated that more volunteers will be needed in the coming week.

Volunteer Opportunities may include the following:

Delivering meals, food boxes or household supplies to homebound or at-risk older adults. Telephone Reassurance – Phone calls made from home to check on an older adult and make sure their basic needs are being met. Other volunteer assistance as needed.

We hope you'll join us. Keep checking tn.gov/aging for updates.

For Assistance Call 1-866-836-6678 or Email: tn.aging@tn.gov